Banbury man charged with attacking police officers during Christmas Day incident
A man from Banbury has been charged with assaulting police officers on Christmas Day.
Reece Storer of Dover Avenue has been charged with three counts of assault on an emergency worker last Christmas.
The 20-year-old’s charges relate to an incident that occurred on Warwick Road at around 3.30pm.
He was released on conditional bail and is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday January 11.