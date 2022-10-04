Banbury man charged with assaulting woman and attacking two police officers
A Banbury man has been charged with assaulting a woman and attacking two police officers.
By Jack Ingham
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 12:50 pm
- 1 min read
Darren Garnon, aged 37, of Mawle Court, Banbury has been charged with one count of assault by beating, one count of escaping custody and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.
The incident happened on Sunday October 2, in the Chatsworth Drive and Caldwell Road area of Banbury.
Garnon has been remanded in custody and will appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).