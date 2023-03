A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found dead.

Thames Valley Police said on Friday afternoon, officers were called to Withycombe Drive, Banbury.

A spokesman said: “Sadly, a woman was found deceased at the scene.

“A man from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has been released on police bail whilst officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the woman’s death.

Withycombe Drive, Banbury where a woman was found dead