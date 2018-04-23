Banbury man arrested in relation to rape in Suffolk

A Banbury man was arrested and released under investigation after a woman was reportedly raped in Suffolk at the weekend.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, reported she was made to get into a taxi by three men outside the Flex nightclub on St Andrew’s Street in Bury St Edmunds at around 3am on Saturday (April 21).

She was driven to a property in a rural location between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury where she was then raped.

The woman was later able to leave the house on foot and alert police who were immediately despatched.

A 19-year-old man from Sudbury and a 22-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds were arrested by police on suspicion of rape.

The 26-year-old man from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause a female aged over 18 to engage in penetrative sexual intercourse.

All three men were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they were questioned by detectives.

The woman is being supported by specialist trained officers, as detectives continue to make extensive enquiries into the incident, including forensic and CCTV work.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of the Flex nightclub around 3am on Saturday morning and who may have any information relating to this incident to call the West Safeguarding Unit at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 21378/18.