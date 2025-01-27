Banbury man arrested in connection with stolen car police chase on Christmas Eve
A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a car and leading the police on a chase on Christmas Eve.
Officers from the Banbury Neighbourhood Team arrested the 46-year-old man yesterday (Sunday, January 26).
The man is suspected of stealing a Ford Fiesta car in Banbury on December 23 and leading the police on a chase on December 24.
He has also been arrested for dangerous driving and driving without insurance for the police chase.
