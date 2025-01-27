Banbury man arrested in connection with stolen car police chase on Christmas Eve

By Jack Ingham
Published 27th Jan 2025, 10:04 BST
A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a car and leading the police on a chase on Christmas Eve.

Officers from the Banbury Neighbourhood Team arrested the 46-year-old man yesterday (Sunday, January 26).

The man is suspected of stealing a Ford Fiesta car in Banbury on December 23 and leading the police on a chase on December 24.

He has also been arrested for dangerous driving and driving without insurance for the police chase.

To report crimes to Thames Valley Police, visit their website here:https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

