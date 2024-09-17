Banbury man arrested after failing to meet community orders set by court

By Jack Ingham
Published 17th Sep 2024, 15:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man from Banbury was arrested this morning (September 17) for failing to meet community requirements set by the court.

The 37-year-old was originally arrested for possession of a knife in a public place.

He was then sentenced to complete a community requirement by Oxford Magistrates Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the man failed to attend two office appointments and he also failed to keep in contact with the authorities for over six months.

A 37-year-old man from Banbury was arrested this morning for failing to comply with orders set by the court.A 37-year-old man from Banbury was arrested this morning for failing to comply with orders set by the court.
A 37-year-old man from Banbury was arrested this morning for failing to comply with orders set by the court.

Due to his failure to provide evidence of a reasonable excuse for the absences, he was arrested and will be kept in custody until a court hearing.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “If you are convicted of an offence and either fail to appear at court, or you do not comply with the conditions set out then a warrant will be issued and you will be arrested and remain in police custody until the next available court.”

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice