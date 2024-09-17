Banbury man arrested after failing to meet community orders set by court
The 37-year-old was originally arrested for possession of a knife in a public place.
He was then sentenced to complete a community requirement by Oxford Magistrates Court.
However, the man failed to attend two office appointments and he also failed to keep in contact with the authorities for over six months.
Due to his failure to provide evidence of a reasonable excuse for the absences, he was arrested and will be kept in custody until a court hearing.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “If you are convicted of an offence and either fail to appear at court, or you do not comply with the conditions set out then a warrant will be issued and you will be arrested and remain in police custody until the next available court.”