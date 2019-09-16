Banbury man arrested after dangerous driving

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident of dangerous driving in Banbury.

On Wednesday,September 4, at around 1pm, officers attempted to stop a blue Volkswagen Golf but the driver failed to stop.

The car was then driven from Ruscotte Avenue towards Hennef Way, then on to Southam Road towards Southam.

Investigating officer, PC Lewis Scott, based at Banbury police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“I would also urge any drivers who were in the local area around the time this happened to please check dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist us with this investigation.

“Anyone with information can call the non-emergency number 101, or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

A 28-year-old man from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, failing to stop, using a vehicle without insurance, driving a vehicle dangerously and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

He has since been released on bail until September 25.