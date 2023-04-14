Banbury man arrested after burglars break into business and steal quad bikes

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following the theft

A Banbury man has been arrested after burglars broke into a business and stole quad bikes.

Another man from Bicester has also been arrested - and Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following the theft.

At around 12.30am on Saturday April 8, the offenders broke into an agricultural dealership in Middleton Stoney, accessing the property via the Bicester Road.

They then left and returned around 2.30am, taking a green quad bike.

The burglars then returned on Monday April 10 at around 1.30am and took two more green quad bikes.

On Tuesday April 11, one of the quad bikes was recovered from the Kingsmere estate in Bicester.

The other two quad bikes were later recovered from Northamptonshire.

A 24-year-old man from Bicester and a 35-year-old man from Banbury were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and have since been released on bail.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Chris Ruff, of the Rural Crime Taskforce, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“I’d also ask the public to review any dash-cam or doorbell footage if you live in Middleton Stoney or the Kingsmere estate in Bicester, particularly around the area of Taunton Road and Whitelands Way, in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online or calling 101, quoting reference 43230157837.