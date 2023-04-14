News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
2 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
4 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
4 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
4 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
5 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England

Banbury man arrested after burglars break into business and steal quad bikes

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following the theft

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:37 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 17:37 BST

A Banbury man has been arrested after burglars broke into a business and stole quad bikes.

Another man from Bicester has also been arrested - and Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following the theft.

At around 12.30am on Saturday April 8, the offenders broke into an agricultural dealership in Middleton Stoney, accessing the property via the Bicester Road.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following the theftPolice are appealing for witnesses and footage following the theft
Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following the theft

They then left and returned around 2.30am, taking a green quad bike.

The burglars then returned on Monday April 10 at around 1.30am and took two more green quad bikes.

On Tuesday April 11, one of the quad bikes was recovered from the Kingsmere estate in Bicester.

The other two quad bikes were later recovered from Northamptonshire.

A 24-year-old man from Bicester and a 35-year-old man from Banbury were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and have since been released on bail.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Chris Ruff, of the Rural Crime Taskforce, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“I’d also ask the public to review any dash-cam or doorbell footage if you live in Middleton Stoney or the Kingsmere estate in Bicester, particularly around the area of Taunton Road and Whitelands Way, in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online or calling 101, quoting reference 43230157837.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”