Banbury man among seven people sentenced in connection to police investigation into organised crime group

A Banbury man is one of seven people to be sentenced in connection to a Thames Valley Police investigation into an organised crime group.

Five people, including a Banbury man, were sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court earlier this week on Tuesday June 29.

Jonathan Maw, aged 29, of Denbigh Close, Banbury was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to do acts tending and intended to pervert the course of public justice. He was found guilty of this offence by unanimous jury verdict on June 21.

Six other men were sentenced to prison for their roles in the investigation.

Between January 2017 and April 2020, these individuals were part of an organised crime group (OCG) who were involved in moving and dismantling stolen high power vehicles, such as VW Golfs, BMWs and Audis, taken during house burglaries, to sell their parts and then subsequently launder money made from those sales.

The OCG made in the region of £650,000 from the sale of the stolen high performance car parts.

Despite early police disruption of this activity some members of the OCG continued to distribute and modify vehicles for onward supply.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Rebecca Wade, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a large scale conspiracy that was carried out over an extended period of time, between April 2017 and January 2020.

“At least 49 houses were burgled to provide this group with the high performance cars that the group then dismantled, sold the parts, and then laundered the money that was obtained from those sales.

“The offenders in this case showed no compassion for any of those victims, as they made significant profits from their stolen property.

“The group thought they were above the law, and I hope they use the time they will spend in prison to really reflect on the consequences of their actions.”

The following four other people were sentenced earlier this week:

Ryan Lines, aged 39, of Milton Keynes, was sentenced to seven years and five months’ imprisonment for one count each of conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert and transfer criminal property, and conspiracy to do acts tending and intended to pervert the course of public justice. He pleaded guilty to these offences at a previous hearing on June 4.

Craig Gillings, aged 30, of Bletchley, was sentenced to five years and three months’ imprisonment for one count each of conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert and transfer criminal property and conspiracy to steal. He pleaded guilty to the first offence on June 1, and the second offence on June 4.

Marc Ewing, aged 32, of Woburn Sands, was sentenced to four years and eight months’ imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert and transfer criminal property. He pleaded guilty to this offence on June 4.

Hayley Goodwin, aged 39, of Bletchley, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment that has been suspended for two years for one count each of conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert and transfer criminal property, and conspiracy to do acts tending and intended to pervert the course of public justice. She pleaded guilty to these offences on May 28.

Daniel Simpson, aged 27, of Furzton, was sentenced on February 24 to four years’ imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert and transfer criminal property. He pleaded guilty to this offence on September 10, 2020.