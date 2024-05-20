Banbury Lidl shopworkers attacked - police appeal for witnesses
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a video was shared on social media showing a member of the public attacking staff members at the Lidl supermarket in Banbury.
The incident occurred at Lidl on Spiceball Park Road at around 5.30pm on Friday, May 17.
Thames Valley Police have asked anyone who has any information, including mobile phone footage, to get in contact with them.
If you have information or footage that could assist the police, visit https://orlo.uk/KqdyH, and quote occurrence 43240230198.