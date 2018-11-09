Banbury hotel ‘one of many scammed by wanted woman’

A Banbury hotel is believed by police to be one of many across the country to be scammed by a wanted woman out of a large bill.

Helen Ogden, 34, is being sought by police after not paying her £414 bill at the Lismore Hotel between June 25 and 27.

Helen Ogden. Photo: Thames Valley Police NNL-180911-093412001

Between these dates, a woman reserved a room with a fake credit card at the Oxford Road hotel under a different name, Katy Scott, checking in on June 25.

Ogden is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall with a slim to medium build.

She has long mousy brown hair, green eyes and may have freckles, and speaks with a Manchester accent.

PC Melanie Cannon said: “Ogden is suspected of using hotels up and down the country using false details.

“Large bills are being run up and not paid for. The reservations are booked as a business trip.

“I would urge those running hotels, particularly guest houses and bed & breakfasts, to conduct thorough checks on their guests’ identities and if anybody knows of her whereabouts to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43180197129.

“Ogden is wanted by a number of other forces, and so I would urge anyone who has information about her whereabouts to call us.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report online via https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.”