Banbury hair salon left ‘ransacked’ after burglary

A Banbury hairdressers’ was left ‘ransacked’ and appealing for information after being burgled in the small hours of the morning.

Renaissance in Banbury town centre had various items stolen during the break-in at around 12.15am on Tuesday, police and the salon said.

The hair salon in White Lion Walk asked people to share its Facebook post about the theft, which included CCTV footage of a man with a crowbar walking past the building, who they believe to be the culprit.

“If anyone knows who this person could be and may help us with our enquiries please let us know, police and forensics are aware and are attending the scene,” the post says.

The owner, Sophie Jeffrey, wrote in the comments that their anxiety was ‘on fire’ but added everyone was fine and what was broken could be fixed.

Dozens of well-wishers sent their condolences on the post –one wrote: “That’s awful I’m gutted for guys.” Another said: “Oh no. How awful for you. I hope they find the culprits.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 43190075920.