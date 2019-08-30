Banbury Guardian court report

These cases were heard before Oxford Magistrates:

• Mrs Aparecida Conceicao Ferreira Rocha, 55, of Gillett Road, Banbury, plead guilty to assault in Banbury on August 9, 2018. Rocha was ordered to undergo a rehabilitation order, carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, pay a victim surcharge of £90 and placed under a restraining order to not use or threaten violence against the victim to run until February 2012 . Rocha also plead guilty to criminal damage in Banbury on the same date. Rocha damaged a mirror belonging to the victim to the value of £50. Rocha was ordered to undergo a rehabilitation order, carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

• Emanuel Tabala, 25, of North Street, Banbury, plead guilty to using a motor vehicle without third party insurance. On May 10 Tabala drove a vehicle on the A44. He was fined £443, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44, costs of £85 and disqualified from driving for six months. Tabala also plead guilty to driving without a licence. He was fined £147.

• Dwayne Haynes, 31, of New Street Deddington, plead guilty to drug driving. On April 14 in Twyford, Haynes, driving a Renault, had Benzoylecgonine in his blood exceeding 800ug/L. Haynes was fined £250, ordered to pay a vicitm surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

• Mahmud Mahmud, 30 of Prescott Avenue, Banbury was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without third party insurance, on the Bloxham Road on March 17. Mahmud was fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66, costs of £85 and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.

• Razvan Spiridon, 24, of West Street Banbury was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without third party insurance on High Street, Banbury on May 4. He was fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66, costs of £85 and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points. Spiridon was also found guilty of driving with a child passenger under three years old without a rear seat belt. He was fined £200.

• Adrian Maciej Swist, 24, of Padbury Drive, Banbury, was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without third party insurance on Middleton Road, Banbury on March 8. He was fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66, costs of £85 and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.

• Haaris Zamier, 28, of Overton Close, Birmingham, plead guilty to theft by employee. On April 29 Zamir stole cash to the value of £1231 from Matalan. He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

• Annette Jelfs, 49, of Hillside Close, Banbury, plead guilty to using threatening and abusive words to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Bodicote on March 17. Jelfs was fined £397, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £39 and costs of £85.

• Mohamed Nawaz Miah, 22, of Parkers Circus, chipping Norton, plead guilty to threatening to damage or destroy property in Witney on September 26, 2018. Miah was committed to prison for three months, given a restraining order to not contact the victim and ordered to pay victim surcharge of £115. He also plead guilty to possession of a class B drug, cannabis on October 4, 2018 in Abingdon.

• Wesley Butler, 31, of Cherwell Banks, King’s Sutton, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver in Banbury between April 17 and May 15. He was fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66, costs of £85 and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.