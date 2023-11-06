News you can trust since 1838
Banbury fudge seller marks 75 years of NHS by donating profits from specially made rainbow treat

Banbury’s World of Fudge and Sweets has marked 75 years of the NHS by donating profits from a specially made product.
By Jack Ingham
Published 6th Nov 2023, 17:02 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 17:02 GMT
To celebrate 75 years of the National Health Service, the shop bought back its popular rainbow-coloured fudge.

And profits of £150 from the special fudge, which was first introduced to Banbury customers in lockdown, went to the NHS.

Owner of the shop located in Lock29, Peter Barlow, said: “The rainbow became an official logo for the NHS during the pandemic, so it seemed like a no-brainer to create a colourful rainbow fudge. Then, in July, we started selling it again to mark the 75th anniversary.

World of Fudge and Sweets' Peter Barlow with some of the popular rainbow fudge.World of Fudge and Sweets' Peter Barlow with some of the popular rainbow fudge.
"Customers loved the idea on both occasions, and we’re really pleased we could do our bit and raise some money in the process.”

The parent company of World of Fudge and Sweets, Jane Elizabeth Confectionary, has been making and supplying handmade fudge and toffee since 1989 and was the very first tenant at Lock29 over three years ago.