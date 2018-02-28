Banbury female PC pleads guilty to GBH

A Banbury police officer today (February 28) pleaded guilty to inflicting GBH on a woman during an incident in Banbury on June 10, last year.

PC Rebecca Sarah Barnett pleaded not guilty to the more serious charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent during the Oxford Crown Court appearance,

The 34-year-old, of Wood End, Banbury, will be not be sentenced until June 11 due to the fact she is heavily pregnant with her third child.

The judge agreed to the delay but warned “the court will be looking at a custodial penalty.”

The judge also ordered more up-to-date images of the victims wounds to assess the severity of scarring caused by the attack.

The victim has already submitted an victim impact statement to the court.