Banbury duo arrested at hotel in connection to supply of class A drugs
Police arrested two people from Banbury at a Northampton hotel in connection to the supply of class A drugs.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 10:09 am
Updated
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 10:10 am
Police arrested a 28-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman at a hotel in Northampton on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs yesterday, Monday November 29.
Both suspects are from Banbury, and remained in custody in the TVP policing area late last night, Monday November 29. The man is also being recalled to prison.
No further details were immediately available.