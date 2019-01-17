Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been sentenced for drug offences in Banbury.

Umar Faroq, aged 20, of Fergusson Road, was found guilty by a unanimous jury at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday, January 8, following a two day trial.

Banbury drug dealer sentenced

It follows an incident on April 4 2017, at approximately 5.45pm, Faroq was dealing class B drugs in Middleton Road, Banbury.

He was sentenced to one year and three months’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Tim Hawley based at Banbury police station, said: “The organised supply of drugs is a priority for Thames Valley Police.

“The most vulnerable members of our communities are affected by these crimes and officers work tirelessly to make sure those who seek to profit from drugs supply will be put before the courts.

He added: “I would urge anyone with information regarding drug dealing to contact 101, or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”