Banbury driver caught behind the wheel just five days after being banned

A driver from Banbury has been caught behind the wheel of their car just five days after being disqualified from driving.
By Jack Ingham
Published 29th Nov 2023, 11:17 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 11:17 GMT
The driver, who had been previously banned from driving for 19 months, also failed a drug wipe test when stopped by the police.

Officers from the Thames Valley Police roads policing team subsequently arrested the driver for disqualified driving and for drug driving.

The driver was remanded in custody and is due to face court today (Wednesday, November 29).