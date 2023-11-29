Banbury driver caught behind the wheel just five days after being banned
A driver from Banbury has been caught behind the wheel of their car just five days after being disqualified from driving.
The driver, who had been previously banned from driving for 19 months, also failed a drug wipe test when stopped by the police.
Officers from the Thames Valley Police roads policing team subsequently arrested the driver for disqualified driving and for drug driving.
The driver was remanded in custody and is due to face court today (Wednesday, November 29).