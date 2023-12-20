Banbury driver arrested after jumping into the canal to escape police
A Banbury driver was arrested last night (Tuesday December 19) after trying to escape police officers by jumping in the canal.
They attempted to stop the driver, but they made off and later abandoned the car.
The driver then attempted to escape the police by entering the canal, but gave up shortly afterwards and was arrested for failure to stop and dangerous driving.