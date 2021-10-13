Banbury delivery driver robbed at knife-point by man wearing baby mask

The incident happened after two men approached a delivery driver and threatened him with a knife before punching him in the face and stealing an amount of cash.

The robbery happened around 11.50pm in Danesmoor, Banbury on Friday October 8.

The first offender is described as a man around 5 feet 8 inches tall, medium build wearing a black top, gloves and a full-face baby mask.

There is currently no description for the second offender.

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and CCTV after the robbery.