Banbury couple plead guilty after £20,000 worth of illegal cigarettes found at address
Husband and wife Krzysztof Bugno, 42, and Ewelina Bugno, 41, of Mold Crescent, have both entered guilty pleas to eight charges, including being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of duty.
The couple were prosecuted on Friday, November 3, after a raid at their property by Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire County Council’s trading standards team discovered over 44,000 illicit cigarettes and 24.5 kilograms of tobacco.
At the prosecution hearing, the court heard how an undercover agent bought 10 packets of L & M cigarettes from Ewelina in August 2021 for £60 after responding to an advert posted on Facebook.
The court also heard about a follow-up purchase of illegal cigarettes that took place in October 2021, when 10 more packets were purchased from Krzysztof Bugno, which resulted in a warrant to enter the property and the discovery of the illicit goods in the lounge, master bedroom, and loft.
Mobile phones were seized from the couple, with experts at the National Trading Standards E-crime Unit called in to gain access to Mr Bugno’s phone, which revealed substantial evidence of illegal trading between June 2019 and October 2021 with an alleged £40,000 in duty evaded during this period.
At the time, the seizure was the largest ever made by the county council and had a street value of around £20,000. The couple will face sentencing at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday, November 30.
Cllr Dr Nathan Ley, cabinet member for public health, inequalities, and community safety, said: “Oxfordshire’s trading standards team, working in partnership with Thames Valley Police and other agencies, will continue to crack down on the sale of these illegal products. People can help us to stamp out illegal tobacco and create a healthier and safer Oxfordshire by being vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity using the illegal tobacco hotline.”
Jody Kerman, Oxfordshire County Council’s Head of Trading Standards, added: “We are serious about taking action whenever we find anyone selling illegal tobacco. Its sale not only avoids taxation, which means less money for schools, the NHS, and local communities; it also undermines legitimate businesses in Oxfordshire and puts money into the hands of criminals.”