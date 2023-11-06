Banbury couple plead guilty after £20,000 worth of illegal cigarettes found at address

A couple from Banbury have pleaded guilty to selling illegal cigarettes online after police found over £20,000 worth of tobacco and cigarettes at their home address.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Husband and wife Krzysztof Bugno, 42, and Ewelina Bugno, 41, of Mold Crescent, have both entered guilty pleas to eight charges, including being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of duty.

The couple were prosecuted on Friday, November 3, after a raid at their property by Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire County Council’s trading standards team discovered over 44,000 illicit cigarettes and 24.5 kilograms of tobacco.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the prosecution hearing, the court heard how an undercover agent bought 10 packets of L & M cigarettes from Ewelina in August 2021 for £60 after responding to an advert posted on Facebook.

The cigarettes and tobacco were the largest seizure made by Oxfordshire County Council at the time.

The court also heard about a follow-up purchase of illegal cigarettes that took place in October 2021, when 10 more packets were purchased from Krzysztof Bugno, which resulted in a warrant to enter the property and the discovery of the illicit goods in the lounge, master bedroom, and loft.

Mobile phones were seized from the couple, with experts at the National Trading Standards E-crime Unit called in to gain access to Mr Bugno’s phone, which revealed substantial evidence of illegal trading between June 2019 and October 2021 with an alleged £40,000 in duty evaded during this period.

At the time, the seizure was the largest ever made by the county council and had a street value of around £20,000. The couple will face sentencing at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday, November 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Dr Nathan Ley, cabinet member for public health, inequalities, and community safety, said: “Oxfordshire’s trading standards team, working in partnership with Thames Valley Police and other agencies, will continue to crack down on the sale of these illegal products. People can help us to stamp out illegal tobacco and create a healthier and safer Oxfordshire by being vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity using the illegal tobacco hotline.”