Banbury couple given suspended sentences after being caught with £20,000 worth of illegal cigarettes

A Banbury husband and wife that were caught with £20,000 worth of illegal cigarettes have been given suspended sentences.

At the sentencing on Thursday, November 30 at Oxford Magistrates Court, Krzysztof Bugno, 42, received 14 months in prison suspended for two years and was ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation and pay £2,000 in costs.

Wife Ewelina Bugno, 41, received eight months in jail suspended for two years, and was ordered to pay £1,000 in costs.

The couple pleaded guilty to selling illegal cigarettes online after police discovered 44,000 illicit cigarettes and 24.5 kilogrammes of tobacco at their Mold Crescent address.

Around £20,000 worth of illicit cigarettes and tobacco was discovered at the couple's address in Banbury.

The raid by the police and Oxfordshire County Council’s trading standards team was the largest ever made by the council and totalled a street value of around £20,000.

Cllr Dr Nathan Ley, cabinet member for public health, inequalities and community safety said: “Oxfordshire’s trading standards team, working in partnership with Thames Valley Police and other agencies, will continue to crack down on the sale of these illegal products.

"People can help us to stamp out illegal tobacco and create a healthier and safer Oxfordshire by being vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity using the illegal tobacco hotline.”

Jody Kerman, Oxfordshire County Council’s head of trading standards, said: “We are serious about taking action whenever we find anyone selling illegal tobacco.

"Its sale not only avoids taxation, which means less money for schools, the NHS, and local communities; it also undermines legitimate businesses in Oxfordshire and puts money into the hands of criminals.”