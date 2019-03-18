Banbury couple charged with murder over South Newington malnourishment death

A Banbury couple have been charged with murder relating to the death of a man in South Newington five years ago to the day.

Lynda and Wayne Rickard have been charged with a string of other offences including manslaughter, allowing the death of a vulnerable adult and fraud today (Monday, March 18).

The charges relate to the death of James Sootheran who was found deceased at his home in South Newington on March 18, 2014.

The post mortem found that Mr Sootheran, aged 59, who was known by his middle name, Anthony, died from pneumonia, which was caused by malnourishment.

Following what police described as an extensive murder and fraud investigation by the major crime unit, Lynda Rickard, 60, of Edinburgh Close, has been charged with: one count of murder, one count of manslaughter, four counts of fraud by false representation, one count of fraud by abuse of position, two counts of making a false instrument with intent it be accepted as genuine, two counts of conspiring to pervert the course of justice, and one count of possess/control article for use in fraud.

Wayne Rickard, 64, also of Edinburgh Close, has been charged with: one count of murder, one count of causing/allowing the death of a vulnerable adult, one count of fraud by false representation, and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

They are due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday).