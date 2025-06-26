Banbury councillor urges people to report ‘intolerable’ antisocial motorbike riders to police

A Banbury councillor has urged members of the public to report people riding motorbikes and quad bikes in parks to the police.

Cllr Mark Cherry – Oxfordshire County Councillor for Banbury Ruscote – has spoken out about antisocial behaviour on the Bretch Hill estate.

He said: “Over the past years, I’ve been made aware of increased antisocial behaviour at Princess Diana Park and on the Bretch Hill Estate in the form of youth on motorbikes.

“This is intolerable to the general public and children at the park. I urge the public to report any occurrences to Thames Valley Police on 101 or online.

“The more evidence gathered will help tackle this type of antisocial behaviour.”

Over the past year, the Banbury Neighbourhood Policing team have been carrying out patrols around Bretch Hill as part of their Operation Jazzman crackdown on antisocial behaviour.

The patrols have resulted in fines handed out and several e-bikes, motorbikes, and mopeds being confiscated.