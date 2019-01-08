Banbury councillor’s Polish partner ‘in tears’ after racist abuse

A Banbury councillor said it is ‘frustrating and worrying’ that his Polish partner was subjected to racial abuse with a reference to Brexit.

Cllr Sean Woodcock’s girlfriend Alicja was sent multiple racist messages after trying to buy some bells on Facebook.

The opposition leader at Cherwell District Council said she was left in tears and he was very angry about the ordeal which is being handled by police.

“While, thankfully, it is not something she has encountered too many times before, this was still tremendously upsetting for my partner. There is no excuse for it. It is now with the police,” he said.

Alicja, who wishes to only be referred to by her first name, has lived in the UK for seven years and Cllr Woodcock says she has had some comments about her English in the past.

But the racially-motivated messages on Facebook were ‘by the far the worst’ she had suffered.

Cllr Woodcock said: “She’s quite sensitive so she was quiet upset about it –it’s frustrating and worrying that people can say things like this.”

The reference to Brexit was particularly offensive to Cllr Woodcock – only in last week’s Banbury Guardian, he urged people to not forget about the positive impact so many immigrants have had on this country as the UK’s divorce from the EU approaches.

The Labour councillor took to Twitter to vent his outrage on Sunday.

“Thankfully we’ve received lots of nice messages about it and nice comment to my Twitter which suggests it is a minority who have these views,” he said.