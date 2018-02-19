Banbury conman jailed over £1m fake football memorabilia fraud

A Banbury man who made £1m selling fake signed football memorabilia was jailed for nearly six years after being caught with the help of Wayne Rooney

David Rennie was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison at Bournemouth Crown Court on Friday (February 16).

Trading standards officers revealed a Banbury couple's fake business by buying a shirt purportedly signed by footballer Wayne Rooney, pictured at a real signing with old club Manchester United FC, which was proven to be forged. Photo: Dorset County Council NNL-180115-152209001

The 46-year-old, of Stroud Close, was found guilty of running a fraudulent business and money laundering at the same court last month.

His wife Clare Rennie, who helped her husband run the business selling football shirts, boots and balls supposedly signed by professional players, pleaded guilty to the same charges.

The 45-year-old, of Hamilton Close, will be sentenced on February 27.

Shoppers from across the globe were conned into buying the shirts, with around 4,500 people thought to have bought the fake items in nine years from 2007, the court heard last month.

The business netted the Rennies more than £1m which was spent on lengthy yearly holidays to Florida for the family and luxury cars.

Acting on a complaint, Dorset Trading Standards revealed the couple’s deceit by buying a Manchester United FC shirt ‘signed’ by Rooney for £150 but experts concluded the signature was fake.

Principal trading standards officer Neil Martin said the business was a ‘deliberate and long-term fraud’.

