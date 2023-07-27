Banbury child, 13, charged with knife and drug offences - as well as criminal damage

A 13-year-old child from Banbury was charged on Tuesday (July 25) with criminal damage and possession of knives and cannabis.

The arrest and charges are part of the Banbury Neighbourhood Police Team’s Operation Jankle, which is a crackdown on youth antisocial behaviour and crime.

After being charged with two charges of possessing a bladed article in a public place, two charges of criminal damage, and one charge of possession of cannabis, the teen will now have to attend the next available youth court on a Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "The decision to remand a child to court is not one that we make lightly, and we work closely with Children’s Social Care to ensure a safety plan is put in place upon his release."

