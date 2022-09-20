News you can trust since 1838
Banbury area police in eery 'aliens' crime-fighting exercise

Banbury area police have reassured witnesses after officers took part in an eery 'aliens' crime-fighting exercise.

By Roseanne Edwards
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 4:58 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 4:59 pm
An 'alien' - an officer being used for drone searchlight discovery practice
An 'alien' - an officer being used for drone searchlight discovery practice

The Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Taskforce (TVPRCT) have been practising with a fleet of DJI drones they have been given to fight crime.

The eyes in the sky have been targeting ‘criminals’ in the countryside, using eery beams of light to illuminate them.

The team has been practising night flying skills and utilising a searchlight.

The drone shines its spotlight down to catch an offender - the rural crime taskforce says no aliens were involved

The taskforce tweeted: “The #TVPrural crime taskforce have a fleet of DJI drones at their disposal for gathering evidence & locating suspects.

“The team recently practiced their night flying skills utilising the search light!

“Hopefully any witnesses didn’t think PS Maris was being abducted by aliens.”

One of the drones with a strong spotlight - the devices are being used to find offenders in the countryside