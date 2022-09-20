Banbury area police in eerie 'aliens' crime-fighting exercise
Banbury area police have reassured witnesses after officers took part in an eerie 'aliens' crime-fighting exercise.
The Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Taskforce (TVPRCT) have been practising with a fleet of DJI drones they have been given to fight crime.
The eyes in the sky have been targeting ‘criminals’ in the countryside, using eerie beams of light to illuminate them.
The team has been practising night flying skills and utilising a searchlight.
Most Popular
-
1
Speeding driver stopped near Banbury is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs
-
2
Oxfordshire County Council braces itself for £6.7m bill to cover care placement costs for children with complex needs
-
3
Banbury’s ‘Mike on a Bike’ will be delving deep into his own pockets to fund and deliver food parcels to pensioners in need
The taskforce tweeted: “The #TVPrural crime taskforce have a fleet of DJI drones at their disposal for gathering evidence and locating suspects.
“The team recently practiced their night flying skills utilising the search light!
“Hopefully any witnesses didn’t think PS Maris was being abducted by aliens.”