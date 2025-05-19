Banbury area police appeal for knives to be surrendered during amnesty
Today (Monday) marks the start of Operation Sceptre - a national week of action where police forces across England and Wales join together to raise awareness of knife crime and actively target those they suspect to be carrying knives and other bladed weapons.
Thames Valley Police Cherwell will post from its social media account throughout the week about the operational activities the force is undertaking locally as part of Operation Sceptre
“Carrying a knife does not protect you. It only adds to your vulnerability, placing you in dangerous situations, and at risk of serious harm, not to mention the legal consequences if you are found in possession of one,” said a spokesman.
“If you want to safely dispose of a knife, you can do so anonymously and securely at one a knife surrender bins at Banbury Police Station, Warwick Road, Banbury OX16 2AE or Bicester Police Station, Queens Avenue, Bicester OX26 2NT.