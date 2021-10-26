Banbury area man man sent to jail for driving car within eight weeks of being banned from holding a licence - Court Report

Ashley Lewis, 28, of The Avenue, Bloxham was sent to prison for 12 weeks for driving while disqualified in a black Vauxhall Astra in Bloxham High Street on November 16, 2020.

Magistrates imposed the prison sentence because the offence was so serious and because of Lewis’ previous record. Lewis was found driving again within eight weeks of a previous ban. The case was proved in his absence. He was also found guilty of failing to stop when required to do so by an officer in uniform. There was no separate penalty for this offence. Lewis was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge and banned from driving for 12 months.

Lynne Jane Adames, 58, of Horton View, Banbury was fined £300 for breaking a 40mph speed limit on the A41 in Bicester on January 11. Her recorded speed was 72mph. Adames was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Ivan Aleksandron, 40, of Prescott Avenue, Banbury was fined £293 for breaking the 30mph speed limit in Tadmarton on January 6. His recorded speed was 38mph. Aleksandron was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs. His licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

Ramon Constantin, 36, of Mold Crescent, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of more than two people in a house in Lidsey Road, Banbury on January 30. Constantin was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £120 and court costs of £90.

Kyle Thomas Luke Wolstencroft Stone, 28, of Caldwell Road, Bankside, Banbury was subjected to a variation of a suspended sentence imposed on November 10, 2020 for failing to attend unpaid work on June 19 without reasonable excuse. Magistrates did not activate the original sentence because of Stone’s compliance, the real prospect of rehabilitation and the effect on other people. He was subjected to a month’s curfew with electronic monitoring between 10pm and 5am and the original court order requirements of rehabilitation activity and unpaid work.

Michelle Cordell, aka Michelle Pollock, aged 40 of Warwick Road in Banbury, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle-taking and vehicle damage. On November 1, 2020 Cordel took without the owner’s consent, a Mini One and caused damage to the vehicle. She also pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident in Warwick Road and give her name, address and vehicle details. Cordell was subjected to a community order requiring her to attend a rehabilitation activity, to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and court costs of £85. She was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months. Cordell also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance. There were no separate penalties for these offences.