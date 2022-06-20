Banbury area man given 16 weeks in jail for offences including assault and criminal damage - Court Report

Christopher James Taylor, 34, of Oxford Road, Bodicote: was given a four week prison sentence after changing his plea from not guilty to guilty in respect of a charge of criminal damage to property at Horsefair, Chipping Norton on July 26, 2021.

The offence took place while Taylor was under a 12-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, imposed by Oxford Magistrates' Court on October 2, 2020, for carrying a machete in Cotswold Terrace, Chipping Norton on July 31, 2020. The court implemented the suspended sentence as a six week consecutive sentence.

Taylor also changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in respect of a charge of criminal damage to a BMW car in Chipping Norton on July 26, 2021, and was given a four week prison sentence – to run consecutively.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases involving offences by Banbury area offenders are heard

He changed his plea from not guilty to guilty to a further charge of damaging property at Walterbush Road, Chipping Norton on the same day and was given a four week prison sentence to run concurrently.

A further two weeks imprisonment to run consecutively was imposed for the assault of a man in Chipping Norton on the same occasion. A restraining order was also imposed. Taylor changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on this charge. And he was given a further two week prison sentence – to run concurrently – for assaulting a woman on the same day after changing his plea from not guilty to guilty.

Mark Andrew Abel, 57, of Reid Place, Upper Heyford: was fined £100 for breaking the 40mph limit on the A41 Bicester on September 22, 2021. The speed recorded was 46 miles per hour. Abel was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £90. His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Jayne Alexandra Durbin, 50, of Powys Grove, Banbury: was fined £100 for breaking the 50mph speed limit on the A40 northern bypass road at Oxford on October 1, 2021. Her recorded speed was 66mph. Durbin was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs. Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Lauren Foster, 34, of Wappenham Road, Syresham: was fined £61 for breaking a 30mph speed limit on London Road, Buckingham on September 24, 2021. Her recorded speed was 36mph. Foster was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs. Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Ben Pollard, 35, of Main Street, North Newington: was fined £220 for using a mobile phone while driving a white Ford Transit on Howes Lane, Bicester on October 29, 2021. He was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Pollard's driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Zoe Louise Souter, 56, of High Street, Finstock, Chipping Norton: was fined £200 for breaking a 50mph speed limit on the A40 northern bypass at Oxford on September 30, 2021. Her recorded speed was 76mph. Souter's driving licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

Neil Townley-Williams, 45, of The Moors Drive, Middleton Cheney: was fined £100 for breaking the 70mph dual carriageway speed limit on the A5 at Milton Keynes on September 22, 2021. His recorded speed was 88mph. Townley-Williams was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Hendrick Delagrange, 40, of West Street, Banbury: was fined £10 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Oxford Magistrates Court. He missed planned office appointments on March 29 and April 7 without providing evidence of a reasonable excuse within the requisite time, or at all.

Middleton Road, Banbury: magistrates extended a closure order for nuisance or disorder originally made on February 16 on a room in a house in Middleton Road, Banbury. The extension from May 13 was for a further three months and prevents anyone but the tenant and a friend from entering, with the exception of emergency, medical, support and safeguarding services as well as the landlord.