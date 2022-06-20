Banbury area man given 16 weeks in jail for offences including assault and criminal damage - Court Report

Christopher James Taylor, 34, of Oxford Road, Bodicote: was given a four week prison sentence after changing his plea from not guilty to guilty in respect of a charge of criminal damage to property at Horsefair, Chipping Norton on July 26, 2021.
The offence took place while Taylor was under a 12-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, imposed by Oxford Magistrates' Court on October 2, 2020, for carrying a machete in Cotswold Terrace, Chipping Norton on July 31, 2020. The court implemented the suspended sentence as a six week consecutive sentence.
Taylor also changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in respect of a charge of criminal damage to a BMW car in Chipping Norton on July 26, 2021, and was given a four week prison sentence – to run consecutively.
He changed his plea from not guilty to guilty to a further charge of damaging property at Walterbush Road, Chipping Norton on the same day and was given a four week prison sentence to run concurrently.
A further two weeks imprisonment to run consecutively was imposed for the assault of a man in Chipping Norton on the same occasion. A restraining order was also imposed. Taylor changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on this charge. And he was given a further two week prison sentence – to run concurrently – for assaulting a woman on the same day after changing his plea from not guilty to guilty.
Mark Andrew Abel, 57, of Reid Place, Upper Heyford: was fined £100 for breaking the 40mph limit on the A41 Bicester on September 22, 2021. The speed recorded was 46 miles per hour. Abel was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £90. His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
Jayne Alexandra Durbin, 50, of Powys Grove, Banbury: was fined £100 for breaking the 50mph speed limit on the A40 northern bypass road at Oxford on October 1, 2021. Her recorded speed was 66mph. Durbin was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs. Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
Lauren Foster, 34, of Wappenham Road, Syresham: was fined £61 for breaking a 30mph speed limit on London Road, Buckingham on September 24, 2021. Her recorded speed was 36mph. Foster was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs. Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
Ben Pollard, 35, of Main Street, North Newington: was fined £220 for using a mobile phone while driving a white Ford Transit on Howes Lane, Bicester on October 29, 2021. He was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Pollard's driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
Zoe Louise Souter, 56, of High Street, Finstock, Chipping Norton: was fined £200 for breaking a 50mph speed limit on the A40 northern bypass at Oxford on September 30, 2021. Her recorded speed was 76mph. Souter's driving licence was endorsed with four penalty points.
Neil Townley-Williams, 45, of The Moors Drive, Middleton Cheney: was fined £100 for breaking the 70mph dual carriageway speed limit on the A5 at Milton Keynes on September 22, 2021. His recorded speed was 88mph. Townley-Williams was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
Hendrick Delagrange, 40, of West Street, Banbury: was fined £10 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Oxford Magistrates Court. He missed planned office appointments on March 29 and April 7 without providing evidence of a reasonable excuse within the requisite time, or at all.
Middleton Road, Banbury: magistrates extended a closure order for nuisance or disorder originally made on February 16 on a room in a house in Middleton Road, Banbury. The extension from May 13 was for a further three months and prevents anyone but the tenant and a friend from entering, with the exception of emergency, medical, support and safeguarding services as well as the landlord.
For details of how newspapers report court proceedings please go to www.ipso.co.uk/media/1511/court-reporting-public.pdf