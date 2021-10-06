Banbury area elderly couple taken for £3,000 in courier fraud scam

A spokesperson for the Northamptonshire Police confirmed the incident happened after an elderly couple received a call from someone purporting to be a police officer who requested money, which they handed over.

The incident happened between 8am on Wednesday September 29 and 10am Thursday September 30 in the village of Middleton Cheney near Banbury. The courier fraud occurred when unknown persons posed as the police in order to scam individuals out of £3000 cash.

A spokesperson for Northants Police said: "A police officer will never, under any circumstances, ask you for money, and if this happens you are to call 999."

Banbury area elderly couple lost £3,000 after they became the victims of a case of courier fraud last week.

Anyone with information about the courier fraud incident is asked to call 101 quoting the crime reference number of: 21000567801.

You can also record crimes or incidents online at www.northants.police.uk, this can often be quicker than using 101.

You can also find crime prevention advice by following this link https://www.northants.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/.

To contact your Neighbourhood Team covering Brackley and surrounding villages they can be contacted on the following email: [email protected]