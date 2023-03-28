A ban on street drinking and ‘aggressive’ begging could be enforced in Banbury’s town centre.

The order would allow the council’s community wardens and the police to have further powers to tackle anti-social behaviour through issuing warnings and providing information about where people can access support.

Cherwell District Council and Thames Valley Police have now launched a consultation to give people the chance to have their say on a proposed Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Eddie Reeves, portfolio holder for safer communities, said: "Banbury is full of vibrant and bustling places that have welcoming communities and plenty of opportunities to socialise.

Cherwell District Council has opened an online consultation, giving Banbury resident the opportunity to share their thoughts on anti-social behaviour in the town.

"It is vital that everyone feels able to safely use public areas to be able to meet friends and family, socialise and shop. Sadly we’ve seen the behaviour of a small number of people causing people’s experiences to be impacted negatively which has also damaged the reputation of our wonderful town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are proposing to reintroduce a PSPO in Banbury. We found that the previous PSPO acted as a useful deterrent and gives our community wardens and TVP officers extra powers to tackle behaviour that could cause alarm or distress, including to confiscate alcohol."

Restricted activities will include loitering linked to antisocial behaviour, aggressive begging, and nuisance street drinking. The PSPO will also give officers the authority to take alcohol from people who are causing a nuisance to other people in the locality.

Cllr Reeves added: “We encourage residents, businesses and regular visitors to Banbury to take part in our consultation and share their views so that we can ensure that we continue to approach antisocial behaviour in the best way that benefits the community.”

Advertisement

Advertisement