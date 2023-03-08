Ball bearing fired through Banbury pensioners' window while they were inside

A ball bearing was fired through an elderly Banbury couple’s front room while they were inside.

The shocking incident occurred last Friday when Bruce and Esme Graham, both in their 90s, were relaxing at their Beesley Road home. They were disturbed by a loud bang and the sight of a shattered window.

Daughter-in-law of the couple, Sheena Middleton, said that it looks as though the ball bearing was fired from a catapult and that it was fortunate the ball bearing only shattered one pane of glass and didn’t go all the way through the window, as Bruce often sits by it.

Sheena said: "The couple have had people knocking on their door in the night prior to this, and then this happened on Friday night. They heard a terrific bang, and when they opened the curtains, they thought it had been snowing because of all the cracked and shattered glass.

"We don’t know if it's young people playing up or who has done it, but it looks like it has been fired from a catapult, and it was lucky it didn’t cause more damage.

"We were hoping the police would have come and had a look at the damage, but they haven’t been around yet, which is not on, considering the ages of the people involved."

The attack left the couple feeling shaken up and with a broken window to repair, but thankfully neither were injured in the distressing incident.

