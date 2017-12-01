Awards for police officers who disrupted Banbury drug operation

Four police officers who disrupted a drug operation in Banbury which exploited vulnerable adults were among those to be awarded for their bravery and determination.

A man who helped police with a welfare incident in the town plus many others were commended in a ceremony at Exeter Hall in Kidlington on Monday (November 27).

Cherwell and West Oxfordshire local police area commander Superintendent Mark Johns and his team awarded people who have displayed selfless commitment, leadership and professionalism.

“It is always a pleasure to recognise the outstanding work of officers and the brave actions of members of the public," he said.

"Everyone recognised has made a real difference to the lives of other people”

Four police officers were awarded for an operation designed to disrupt county drug line groups operating in Banbury who exploit vulnerable adults in order to use their premises for drug dealing.

Sergeant Katrina Hibbert, Sgt David Keith, Sgt Jade Hewitt and Constable Ian Allen were all commended for their hard work in the planning and execution of Operation Refresh.

Sgt Keith was also recognised for his determination to succeed and bring offenders to justice and he was commended for his professionalism, tenacity and consistent quality of work.

Matthew Hatt, a member of the public, was commended for acting swiftly and selflessly to assist an officer with a fear for welfare incident in Banbury.

Others to be awarded including three members of the public and a police officer who helped save a woman's life by performing CPR after she had drowned.

Graham and Lesley Speke, Felicity Hilsdon, and Acting Police Sergeant Kelly Collins were commended by Supt Johns.

Detention officer Makayla Evans was commended for exhibiting selfless commitment and leadership when faced with a serious injury road traffic collision on the opposite side of the road to her in July.

Ms Evans was responsible for stabilising and reassuring the casualty and aiding the emergency services in their duties, with first aid skills and traffic control.

Acting Police Sergeant Neal Templey was commended for his organisational skills, detective ability and capacity to motivate other to locate wanted people.

Over a six month period, the length of time a person was wanted in the area fell and often there were no outstanding warrants on Cherwell and West Oxfordshire.

Constables James Lingwood and Evonne Letch were commended for their exceptional example of supporting the policing principles of selflessness and leading by example when attending a fear for welfare incident.

PCSO Claire Brennan was commended for her courage and selfless commitment to ensure a family was safeguarded after a case of domestic abuse.