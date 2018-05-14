Attempted robbery of ten-year-old in Banbury park

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a young boy was threatened with a knife in Banbury.

Officers were called to Banbury’s Princess Park between 8.30pm and 9pm on Saturday, May 5, after a group of four young boys, aged between seven and 11, were approached by a group of three older boys.

One of the older boys asked a 10-year-old to hand over his phone but when he refused another of the older boys, who was on a bike, pulled out a knife.

The young boys were able to run away uninjured.

The older group were aged between 12 and 13, two were black and one was white.

One was riding a black or blue mountain bike and the other had a scooter.

The white boy was wearing a white t-shirt and the other two boys were wearing dark blue or black clothing.

Detective Constable Natasha Long, from Abingdon CID, said: “We know that a lot of people had headed to the park on Saturday to enjoy the hot weather, so we are keen to speak to as many people as possible who may have seen something that could help our investigation.

“Did you see a group of three boys with a scooter and a black or blue mountain bike hanging around?

“Fortunately no attempt was made to use the knife and the young boys were able to get away uninjured, but this has understandably shaken them.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43180135928’, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 55511 anonymously.