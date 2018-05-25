Attempted robbery of runner in Banbury

A woman was pushed over as two men tried to steal her belongings while she was on a run in Banbury on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old woman was running in Salt Way between 5.45pm and 6pm and was confronted by two men near Bloxham Road who asked her for the time.

The shorter of the two men then pushed the victim backwards and she fell against something which prevented her from falling to the ground.

He then grabbed the victim by her clothing and tried to snatch her running belt – both were talking in a foreign language.

The victim kicked the shorter man between the legs and ran away, after which she realised that her headphones were missing.

The victim suffered a scratch and grazing to her leg, but no other injuries.

The offenders are described as two eastern European men – one was aged in his mid-20s, approximately 5ft 2ins tall, slim with a shaved head.

He was wearing a light grey hooded top and light grey tracksuit bottoms.

The second man was also in his mid-20s, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 9ins tall, and was wearing a dark grey hooded top, light blue jeans and red trainers.

During her run, at around 5.30pm, the victim encountered an elderly couple, a woman walking a dog and a man jogging.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sam Bonner said: “The victim stated that she did not know the intention of the men but, as a result of the offence, she was missing her headphones, which are black in colour.

“It is not known whether these were stolen by the offenders or whether they fell from the victim during the incident.

“It is likely that many people were in Salt Way between 5.30pm and 6pm on Tuesday, and I am appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident, or who recognises the men in the description to contact police on 101.

“I would also appeal to those potential witnesses mentioned to make contact with us, quoting reference number 43180155009.”

Any one with information relating to this case is asked to call 101 quoting reference ‘43180155009’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.