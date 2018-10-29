Attempted murder arrest after ‘deliberate’ crash on M40

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car was ‘deliberately’ crashed with a woman and two children inside on the M40, police said.

The crash involving one car was on the junction 15 slip road on the northbound side near Leamington at around 2.05pm on Saturday (October 27).

A 20-year-old man from London, who police believe was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder – he has been bailed until the end of November.

The man suffered minor injuries as did the two children and a woman also travelling in the silver Peugeot 206.

Detective Inspector Dave Andrews said: “At this time we are treating the collision as a deliberate act.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision or an altercation between a man and a woman after they exited the car.

“I’d also ask anyone who has dash cam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it to save it and make contact with police.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 188.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.