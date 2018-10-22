‘Attempted burglary’ at Beckham mansion near Great Tew

Burglars tried to break in to the Beckhams’ mansion outside Great Tew before being chased off empty-handed, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The national paper claims David and Victoria Beckham have had to improve security after a gang of balaclava-wearing raiders scaled their home near Soho Farmhouse last Friday.

Security guards and guests at Soho Farmhouse noticed the intruders and chased them off after they had put a ladder to the side of the ‘£6m’ house to look inside.

Guard dogs, motion sensor alarms and regular patrols have now been installed at the home often used by the pair and their family at the weekend, the paper says.

Thames Valley Police has been contacted for comment.