Attacker found guilty of stabbing man during ‘violent and ferocious attack' at Bicester retail park

A man has been found guilty of wounding with intent after another man was stabbed twice during a serious attack at a Bicester retail park last year (December 29)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tristan Burke was found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict following a three-week trial at Oxford Crown Court.

The 35-year-old of Woodpiece Road, Upper Arncott, was originally charged with attempted murder following the attack that saw a 37-year-old man stabbed twice. However, he was found not guilty of the attempted murder charge during the trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say one of the stab wounds were just millimetres from penetrating the victim’s heart, and it was thanks to the excellent work of the ambulance service and medical staff at John Radcliffe Hospital, that he was able to survive.

Tristan Burke was found guilty of wounding with intent following a serious attack in Bicester.

Two other men, Federico Dadu, aged 18, of Corncrake Way, Bicester, and Tanatsawa Kuzanga, aged 31, of Epsom Way, Bicester, were also originally charged with attempted murder.

However, both of these men were found not guilty by a unanimous jury of all charges.

Tristan Burke will now face sentencing on Friday, July 25.

Detective Inspector James Holden-White said: “This was an exceptionally violent and ferocious attack, and it is only thanks to the professionalism of medical professionals that the victim survived and has made a good recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whatever the reasons for this attack, there can be absolutely no justification whatsoever.

“This was a complex case for a Jury to consider, and Burke will be sentenced in due course.

“Thames Valley Police does not tolerate such offending and will always work tirelessly and resolutely to bring those to justice who seek to cause such harm in our communities.”