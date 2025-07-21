Attacker found guilty of stabbing man during ‘violent and ferocious attack' at Bicester retail park
Tristan Burke was found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict following a three-week trial at Oxford Crown Court.
The 35-year-old of Woodpiece Road, Upper Arncott, was originally charged with attempted murder following the attack that saw a 37-year-old man stabbed twice. However, he was found not guilty of the attempted murder charge during the trial.
Police say one of the stab wounds were just millimetres from penetrating the victim’s heart, and it was thanks to the excellent work of the ambulance service and medical staff at John Radcliffe Hospital, that he was able to survive.
Two other men, Federico Dadu, aged 18, of Corncrake Way, Bicester, and Tanatsawa Kuzanga, aged 31, of Epsom Way, Bicester, were also originally charged with attempted murder.
However, both of these men were found not guilty by a unanimous jury of all charges.
Tristan Burke will now face sentencing on Friday, July 25.
Detective Inspector James Holden-White said: “This was an exceptionally violent and ferocious attack, and it is only thanks to the professionalism of medical professionals that the victim survived and has made a good recovery.
“Whatever the reasons for this attack, there can be absolutely no justification whatsoever.
“This was a complex case for a Jury to consider, and Burke will be sentenced in due course.
“Thames Valley Police does not tolerate such offending and will always work tirelessly and resolutely to bring those to justice who seek to cause such harm in our communities.”