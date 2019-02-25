Assault investigation after argument over tree-felling in Banbury

An assault investigation was launched by police after a man was injured during an argument over a tree being felled in Banbury.

Thames Valley Police received a call reporting a tree was being chopped down on West Bar Street at 12.50pm on Friday (22/2).

Police said an argument broke out over the arboricultural activity, during which a man sustained an ankle injury.

South Central Ambulance Service said the man was taken to the Horton General Hospital for treatment.

Officers are investigating an assault and any witnesses to the incident should contact police on 101.