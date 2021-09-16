Assault in Banbury High Street sends two men to hospital with injuries

The incident happened around 11.30pm on Saturday September 11 when three men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were talking on the High Street and they encountered another group of men by Church Lane at the junction of Butchers Row.

The second group started to abuse and insult the three men, then threatened them, and then the three men were assaulted.

The three victims sought refuge in the Coach and Horses pub. The offenders tried to enter, but door staff refused them entry.

Two of the victims required hospital treatment, but they have since been discharged. One man received a double fracture to his jaw, the second received bruising and swelling to the face and the third escaped without any injury.

It is believed that the offenders were a group of men with at least three of them wearing white T-shirts.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the assault in town centre.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Grahame Lea of Banbury CID, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following this unprovoked assault that happened on what would have been a busy Saturday night in Banbury.

“We would ask anyone who may have witnessed this assault to please come forward and call 101 quoting reference 43210415051.