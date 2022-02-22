Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a road rage related incident in Banbury sent a victim to hospital.

The incident happened in the McDonald's car park on Beaumont Road, Banbury at around 7pm on Saturday February 5.

The assault, which left a man in his 20s requiring hospital treatment, is believed to have been unprovoked following a road rage incident involving three suspects.

The suspects are described as Asian males in their early 20s, two were wearing all black tracksuits and one is said to have been wearing either a traditional Jubba or Thobe, they left the scene in a Black Volkswagen Passat.

A police spokesperson said: "We believe there were a significant amount people around McDonald's at this time on the Saturday night who may have seen this incident or the suspects' vehicle.