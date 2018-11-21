Arrests made in crack down of county drug lines supplying Banbury

Thames Valley Police continue to investigate county lines operating in Banbury making a number of arrests and seizures during the execution of warrants..

Yesterday, Tuesday, November 20, officers from Thames Valley Police attended the Wolverhampton area to execute three warrants.

A baseball with nails was seized

Two 23-year-old men from Wolverhampton were arrested on suspicion of committing offences relating to the supply of controlled drugs.

A 29-year-old woman also from Wolverhampton was voluntarily interviewed following the warrants.

All have been released under investigation.

A 40-year-old man from Sussex remains in custody at this time after he was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Lewis Prescott-Mayling, said: “We continue to pursue those who deal drugs in the Thames Valley, and we carried out these warrants in Wolverhampton as we continue to investigate county lines drug dealing in Banbury.

“Those who deal drugs cause substantial harm to our communities.

Large amounts of cash were seized

“Thames Valley police will continue to work in partnership through our Stronghold campaign to prevent and prosecute this criminal activity whilst protecting those who are vulnerable."

Following the warrants officers also seized what is believed to be a significant amount of controlled drugs, a large amount of cash as well as expensive items of clothing and jewellery. Officers also seized a suspected weapon which was a piece of wood with nails hammered into it.

Detective Chief Inspector Lewis Prescott-Mayling, added: “We would ask that if anyone has information which can assist the police to report it on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Suspected drug paraphernalia was seized