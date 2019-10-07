Arrests in sheep butchery investigation

Northamptonshire Police has arrested two men on suspicion of offences linked to its ongoing Operation Stock investigation into incidents of illegal sheep butchery.

Officers responding to a report of suspicious activity in a field near Welford last night, Sunday, October 6, discovered an offence in progress and went on to stop a vehicle on the A14 shortly after 1am this morning, Monday, October 7.

Two Birmingham men aged 23 and 35 were arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage. Both arrested men remain in custody this afternoon.

The stopped vehicle was seized by officers and will undergo forensic examination.

Find out more about Operation Stock at www.northants.police.uk/OpStock