Arrests have been made after a reported stabbing at a fair in Banbury last night (Wednesday, July 26), according to police.

Thames Valley Police Banbury tweeted they were at the scene of the incident on Ruscote Avenue at around 8.30pm.

The tweet added that all suspects had been located and arrested, and called on anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 1282 of July 26.

More to follow.