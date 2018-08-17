Arrest made following Banbury indecent exposure

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of indecent exposure offences in Banbury.

Following two incidents reported to Thames Valley Police this week where two women were subjected to indecent exposures in Addison Road and Oxford Road, Banbury, a number of other similar incidents between July and August have also been reported.

A 22-year-old man from Banbury has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency and has been released under investigation.

Officers are appealing to any other potential victims to contact 101, quoting reference number 43180249406.

Alternatively, you can visit the Thames Valley Police website and provide all the details there, or visit Crimestoppers.