Arrest made after man threatened with knife by group on Banbury High Street

By Jack Ingham
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:25 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 10:57 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s was threatened with a knife by a group of males on Banbury High Street.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm on the High Street on Friday, July 19.

Police have made one arrest in connection with the incident but are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43240344415 or INC-20240719-2689.

To make a report online, visit: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/

