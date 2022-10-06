Arrest made after drugs raid in Banbury
The police have arrested one person after carrying out a drugs raid in Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
Thursday, 6th October 2022
Updated
Thursday, 6th October 2022
The Thames Valley Police tasking team, with support from the rural crime team, tactical support, ICR and neighbourhood units, carried out a warrant today (October 6) at an address in Banbury which resulted in one person being arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs.
During the raid, a significant amount of drugs suspected to be cocaine, crack cocaine, and MDMA, as well as weighing scales and cash, were recovered.